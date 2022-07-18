…promises to build houses for some displaced persons

Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor has made good his promise to donate relief and other materials to the victims of flood disaster that ravaged Agbaja, Okwoko and Ukwa Nkporo Communities in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Nana, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Gubernatorial Candidate in Abia State had in response to a distress call by the communities whose houses, farmlands and household properties were destroyed by heavy flood, assured the affected communities that the RAPID RESPONSE team from Each One Aid One Foundation would come to their aid, with materials that would in the interim give succour to the victims.

In her speech, Chinwendu Anaeto, Head of Administration, Each One Aid One Foundation, relayed message of goodwill from the Founder of the Foundation, Engr. Nwafor who was in virtual contact with the team as they were conducted round the flood ravaged areas. Nana, who is currently attending a Capacity Building Programme at London School of Business, reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the displaced persons. The Chief Executive Officer of Tunnel End Group assured the communities that he would visit them upon return, to specifically parley with them on possible ways of partnering with them to avert future occurence and also agree with them on where he would build houses for some of the displaced persons.

Prince Awudu, the Programmes Coordinator of Each One Aid One Foundation, sympathised with the victims. He said the food items and clothings were modest efforts by the Foundation to share in their grief as well as alleviate sufferings of the affected persons. He expressed shock at the magnitude of devastation. Prince assured the affected communities that the Foundation they represent will do more for the affected communities having seen firsthand the colossal damage caused by the flood.

Traditional rulers, leaders of thought, youths, women and children from the affected communities could not hide their excitement over what they described as “uncommon benevolence” by Each One Aid One Foundation. In their separate speeches, the visibly elated persons assured the Foundation and its Founder, Nana that it is usually the tradition of Nkporo people to appreciate noble gestures, particularly when such gestures come, unsolicited.

HRH Eze Ambassador Arunsi N. Uka JP, the Traditional Ruler of Agboha Autonomous Community Okwoko Nkporo, HRH Eze Ojukwu Imo Kalu, Traditional Ruler of Achi Aliobi Autonomous Community Agbaja Nkporo and Prince Egwuonwu Onuoha Community leader Okwoko Nkporo were some of the leaders who prayed God to strengthen Nana and Each One Aid One Foundation for “caring more than the next person”. Others present are Ezeogo MBA Nkuma, Ezeogo Ukwa Nkporo; Ezeogo Uche Arunsi Ndukwe Ezeogo Okwoko Nkporo; Ezeogo Ojukwu Kalu Imo, Ezeogo Agbaja Nkporo and Representatives of the women and youth groups.