By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has ordered nine corps members posted to Akwa Ibom State to repeat their service year for absconding during the compulsory service year in the state.

The State Coordinator, Mr Chinyere Ekwe, handed down the order, on Thursday in Uyo during the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 batch ‘B’ stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

Ekwe said that eight others corps members who indulged in several forms of misconduct will also undergo various forms of extension between two weeks and four months.

Ekwe said: “I am proud to report that during the last year, this set of corps members under my watch, was not only committed to their assigned daily duties, but they were also active in both group and individual Community Development Service activities.

“I am proud to announce that the Corps members are leaving their various host Communities better than they met them and they have lived harmoniously in these locations without conflicts of any sort.

“It is equally important to inform you that a total number of 1,522 corps members are due to exit service year today. Of this figure, nine absconders were recorded and they have been booked to repeat the service year.

“Eight others who indulged in acts of misconduct, ranging from absenteeism, unauthorized journeys, and other inappropriate conducts shall serve various degrees of extension ranging from two weeks to four months,”

She commended the state government for their support and the National Governing Board of NYSC for visiting the camp to ensure that all the necessary needs of the corp members were put in place.

In his remarks, the state governor, Mr

Udom Emmanuel urged the corps members to leverage the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to develop themselves and become self-reliant and employers of labour.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Akpabio, Director of Youth Development, Ministry of Youths and Sports, said that the state would continue to be committed to the scheme.

“Our resolve to sustain our welfare package to corps members has remained sacrosanct. Apart from ensuring regular and timely payment of monthly stipends, the culture of ensuring the provision of transport fare to corps members at every orientation exercise has been maintained”, the governor said.