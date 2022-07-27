…Discovers new malaria vector

BY CHIOMA OBINNA

Eighteen months after the roll-out of COVId-19 vaccination in Nigeria, researchers at the Nigerian Medical Research, NIMR, have commenced investigation into the effectiveness, side effects, and responsiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among Nigerians, even as they have discovered a new malaria vector known as ‘Anopheles Stephensi’ in the northern part of the country.

Disclosing these to journalists in Lagos, the Director-General of NIMR, Prof Babatunde Salako also said currently, the institute is working on the process of developing vaccines.

Salako who spoke during a get–together organised by the staff of NIMR to mark his birthday in Lagos explained that the institute is working to determine the effectiveness, side effects, and responsiveness of the human body to the three COVID vaccines currently used in Nigeria.

Noting that the vaccines were not tested among Nigerians before they were given, Salako explained that the process started six weeks ago and will be recruiting close to 2000 people.

“We are testing to see whether the vaccines actually evoke a response among Nigerians. These vaccines only got emergency approval because they were not tested among Nigerians and people were asking questions about whether they have been tested. And many people did not want to use the vaccines because they have been tested in Nigeria.

“Now, we are in the process. We are recruiting people and giving them vaccines and finding out whether they are responding well.

“We also want to find out how long the vaccines stay in their body and what are the side effects that occur.”

He added that results from the study would assist the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA, and the Federal Ministry of Health, to determine which vaccines they will recommend for Nigerians.

Salako said they will also be looking at booster doses for people who have had two completed doses of any of the vaccines. “We want to be able to show that boosters could help and be able to tell us how soon after completing vaccine doses will you require a booster so that the country can come out with a plan on how to take vaccines in the country.”

Speaking further, Salako who said among recent research discoveries by the Institute was a new malaria vector called ‘Anopheles stephensi’ in the North.

Noting that it was a rugged vector, Salako noted: “It is very difficult to eradicate and had not been found anywhere near West Africa.”

He said the new vector has implications for malaria control in Nigeria.

Speaking on the need to develop the capacity of researchers in Nigeria and adequate funding for research, Salako disclosed that NIMR is looking at developing vaccines for COVID.

“We have done a lot of studies on vaccine hesitancy. We are looking at vaccine development in NIMR with five groups in a consortium. The idea is to ensure that Nigerian researchers are able to take it from the beginning to the end in the development of vaccines.

“So that if tomorrow we have a new epidemic of a new disease know or unknown it will be possible for Nigerians to develop their own vaccines.”

Announcing the group is being sponsored by the TETFUND, he said they are developing DNA, and mRNA vaccines, and our intentions are not to really produce the vaccines because there are vaccines already but our intention is to use them to learn the process. We are moving on quite well with it”