The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather report released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere over northern region on Monday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi state in the morning hours.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are expected over parts Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa and Borno State later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Benue state.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning rains over Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Anambra, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Rivers state,“ it said.

NiMet anticipated rains over Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Delta state later in the day.

According to the NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region on Tuesday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi state during the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto state later in the day.

It further forecast the North central region to be cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over Plateau, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory later in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with prospects of morning rains over Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state.

“ Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa Akwa Ibom state, “ it said.

The agency anticipated cloudy atmosphere over the northern region on Wednesday with prospects of thunderstorms over Katsina Adamawa and Borno state during the morning hours.

It further anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“ Later in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa state.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with prospects of rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom state,“ it said.

According to the agency, there are prospects of intermittent rains over the northern parts of the country which may give rise to floods.

NiMet advised people living in the northern region of the country to take necessary precautions.

It also advised Airline Operators to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

