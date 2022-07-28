THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, have agreed to set up a working committee to pursue common interest in the maritime sector.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Management of the NLNG led by the Managing Director, Dr Philip Mshelbila, to NIMASA, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that a better working relationship between the two organisations would greatly enhance activities in the maritime sector of the economy.

He assured the NLNG Management that NIMASA would extend the already existing working relationship the Agency has with the NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) to the parent body, while also urging NLNG to consider the Nigerian Flag as first option for her vessels.

According to him, “This is a new beginning; our focus should be what is best for Nigeria and not just for the NLNG or NIMASA”

While commending the NLNG for providing platforms for Sea Time to train Nigerian Seafarers, Jamoh noted that the Agency is committed to attaining best global practice, so that certificates issued by Nigeria will be recognized globally.

Also speaking Mshelbila stated that the NLNG is ready to partner NIMASA to enhance safety and security of lives and assets in the Nigerian maritime domain. He noted that they are on the same page with NIMASA in terms of capacity development and the quest to ensure Nigeria attains internationally acceptable standards in her operations in the maritime sector.

“We at NLNG have realized that for us to fulfill one of our key vision elements, which is helping to build a better Nigeria, it is important for us to work with all our stakeholders including NIMASA. We are aware that NIMASA and our subsidiary, NMSL are working hand in hand for the progress of this country and we desire that same spirit of partnership and collaboration should be extended to the NLNG”.