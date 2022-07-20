Nile University of Nigeria, the leading institution for high-quality tertiary education, recently held the 3rd edition of its Annual Career fair at the University Campus in Abuja. The Career Fair aimed at the employability drive attracted over 3000 students and Alumni.

The Fair was organized by the Career Services Center, one of the only fully functional Career Services Centers in any university in Nigeria.

The center has professional Career Advisors who guide, advice, and provide career counseling; help students plan out career strategies, skills development, and CV writing techniques; set up LinkedIn profiles, interview preps, and search for job and internship opportunities.

The Head of Student Services at Nile University, Dr. Fausat Aleshinloye, introduced the guests and highlighted the rationale behind the Career Fair currently in its 3rd year.

She said, “This Career Fair is a major milestone for us at Nile University because it is the biggest and the first to be organized since we became members of the Honoris United Universities.

“Employability is a key objective of Honoris, and this is reflected in its vision to continuously invest in reshaping the delivery of education to match the needs of employers against the backdrop of the fourth industrial revolution by preparing the 21st-century African talents for a more digitalized technologically advanced future.”

Speaking at the Fair, the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo, explained that the Career Fair is focused on bridging the gap between students, graduates, and employers.

He said, “One of our key objectives at Nile University is employability and this Career Fair typifies our desire to expose our students, partners, and stakeholders to future opportunities. We realize that when graduates and interns apply for jobs, they compete against thousands of applicants for the same position.

“To that effect, we are leveraging our relationships with partner organizations to bring these employers directly to our students and alumni.”

Over 50 organizations including the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Providus Bank, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, Huawei Technologies, HP Inc., Interra Networks, Premium Wellness Services, Taj Bank, Polaris Bank, Nigerian Computer Society, Jaiz Bank, Norrenberger, to name a few were present at the event to interview students and alumni for internship and job opportunities on the spot.

Martha Ugwunwa, a 500-level Computer Engineering student, commended Nile University for hosting the Career Fair. She stated, “Listening to the advice and experiences of the panelists as well as interacting with the representatives of the different organizations present was an eye-opening experience that helped me know what to expect in the labor market.”

The panel discussion, which was one of the highlights of the Fair featured notable players in the Corporate and Education sector such as Dr. Lanre Phillips, a seasoned professional currently responsible for managing the education sector for HP Inc. in Central and East Africa, Dr. Ogo Ifeoma Akabogu of Bank of Industry, Mr. Odinaka Ikejibe, Zonal Head, Business Banking at Access Bank, Abuja, Mrs. Nnnena Obeka, seasoned Human Resources practitioner at Golden Penny, Mr. Emmanuel Okwara, Jnr, seasoned Financial, Business and Life coach & Country Director for Equiti Nigeria and Ridwan Ganiy, current Chairman, Professor Ayodele Awojobi Design Competition (PAADC).