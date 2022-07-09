By Ogalah Ibrahim

The former Wazirin Katsina, Prof. Sani Abubakar Lugga has said that things continue to get worse in Nigeria despite citizens praying daily because the country is under a divine curse borne out of bad leadership, drawing reference from the Bible and Quran.

The fifth Wazirin Katsina, made the remark at his resident while having a media chat with some journalists, Friday night.

As part of efforts to change the narrative, Prof Lugga advised that traditional and religious leaders who are afraid to give their fearless, honest and sincere advise to the political leaders, should resign or be removed so as to allow those who can effectively perform to take over.

Lugga said: “Currently, we are in a very Holy Period where Nigerian Muslims are in Mecca performing the Hajj and Nigerian Christians are in Jerusalem performing the Easter Pilgrimage.

“The Federal Government has declared a Sallah Holiday, asking Muslims to pray for the peace, security and development of Nigeria.

“The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and all other Muslim Organisation have called for prayers.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria and all other Christian organisations have called for prayers. Mr. President, governors, traditional rulers and religious leaders have all called for prayers.

“But, have these leaders and all other Nigerians ever bothered to ask why things continue to worsen in a country that is daily in prayers? The answer is simple: Nigeria is facing divine curse.

“Many verses of the Glorious Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and many verses of the Holy Bible and the teachings of Jesus Christ (AS) support this assertion.

“The Glorious Qur’an states that: ‘Behold! The curse of Allah is on those who do wrong!’ (Qur’an 11:18)’.

“The Holy Bible states that, ‘Cursed is everyone who does not abide by all things written in the Book of the Law, to perform them’. (Galatians 3:10).

“Also, the Glorious Qur’an states that: ‘Verily, Allah will not change the condition of a people as long as they do not change their state of affairs themselves’. (Qur’an 13:11).

“And the Holy Bible states that, ‘Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead’. (James 2:17).

“The Glorious Qur’an states: ‘Let arise from among you a group of people inviting to what is good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is evil’. (Qur’an 3:104).

“The Holy Bible states, ‘But for those who are self-seeking and who reject the truth and follow evil, there will be God’s wrath and anger. There will be trouble and distress for everyone who does evil … But there will be glory, honour and peace for everyone who does good…’ (Romans 12:8-10).

“Also, the Holy Bible states, ‘Let him turn away from evil and do good; let him seek peace and pursue it. Because the Eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His Ears are open to their prayers. But the Face of the Lord is against those who do evil’(1 Peter 3:11-12).

“Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said ‘Whoever amongst you sees evil being committed, he must change it with his Hands (i.e. use his authority); if he is incapable of doing so, then with his Tongue (i.e. to give advice); if he is incapable of doing so, then with his Heart (i.e. to hate it), and that is the weakest of Faith’. (Sahih Muslim).

“The quoted Qur’an and Bible Verses are clear and unambiguous. Glad tidings are given in the Verses to those who obey Allah/God’s commands, as they are the ones who shall attain felicity, grace and mercy both in this world and in the hereafter.

Transgressors shall be punished both in this world and in the hereafter. Not forbidding evil and not enjoining what is right shall invite Allah’s wrath to the extent of forsaking the people and not accepting their supplications.

“This is clearly the misfortune that has befallen Nigeria!

“The Divine Commands to all Communities or Nations, in Islam and in Christianity could be summarised as follows: ‘In every Community or Nation, there must be a Group of People inviting to what is good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is evil’.

“Certainly, this duty can only be performed by LEADERS!”

