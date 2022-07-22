As the international community of lawyers, judges, and law students across America and Africa gather in the United States to foster knowledge sharing, networking, and competitions, fast rising Nigerian leadership enthusiast and youth advocate, Emmanuel Nwobodo has been invited by the National Bar Association of the United States to speak at its 97th Annual Convention slated to hold from the 24th to 29th of July, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

The Pioneer President of the Federation of African Law Students will be speaking at the august gathering where lawyers, judges, and law students across the globe to foster the budding partnership between both organisations and lend his thoughts to conversations of globak significance to be entertained at the convention.

Emmanuel Ezechukwu Nwobodo also recently represented Nigeria at the Global Peace Summit in

Dubai and has advocated on behalf of the causes of law and good governance within and outside Africa.

The 97th Annual Convention of the National Bar Association is themed: “Strong Tenacious Advocacy For A New Deal Uplifting Our People” and is expected to provide unparalleled content from some of the world’s top

legal, strategic minds, and thought-leaders, designed with content and areas

of interest that include all primary legal competencies.