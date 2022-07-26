By Biodun Busari

Some Nigerians on Twitter, Tuesday, expressed displeasure as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila resumed in a university in the United States of America despite the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Vanguard reports that academic activities in the government-owned universities have been put on hold in the country since lecturers boycotted classrooms since February 14.

In a development to rally support for the striking lecturers, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) began a two-day protest across the country over the failure of the federal government to meet the demands of the union.

Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday tweeted via his verified Twitter handle, @femigbaja that he had gone back to the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Back to class. In a leadership course @havard @Kennedy_school. Forget the number of grey hairs, one is never too old to learn.”

Reacting to his post, Nigerians expressed displeasure, anger and frustration as Gbajabiamila seen in a poise with a White man in one of the photos posted alongside the tweets.

@daemperor007 said: “You know they keep showing us they don’t give a rat’s as* about the masses even in the midst of campaigning for Tinubu. You’d think Gbajabiamila would see this as insensitive but you’d be kidding if you think they care.”

“All I wanna say is that they don’t really care about us,” @Arinzethegreat said.

According to @taemietaryour, “Laffs, leadership course, indeed, if someone has to teach u abt leadership my guy, u will fail.”

@larybeny tweeted: “These people are stylishly telling us that they don’t care for us. Meaning we have to fight for our right.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard learnt that it was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase that presided over the House in a plenary session on Tuesday.