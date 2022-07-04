It’s Koller season and the super talented musician seems to be ready to give his fans smash hit songs all summer back to back.

Born Femi Samuel Adedipe but known professionally as ‘Koller’; the multi talented Nigerian Afro-Pop/Highlife recording artist just returned to the country from Dubai where he shot a couple of music videos for his new songs.

Koller has been a rising star in the music industry since he made his debut in 2019 when released the smash hit single titled ‘Amin’ which was produced by the award-winning ‘Phantom Beatz’.

‘Femi-Prince’ as he was called back then signed a deal in 2019 to become a brand ambassador for the popular beer brand, Trophy Lager and went on to headline several major shows.

Koller who is now signed to ‘Keri Kese Entertainment’ shot videos to his new songs at The Dubai Mall, The Burj Khalifa, The Marina and other choice locations in the UAE.