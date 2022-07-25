.

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian man, Ismaila Olaniyan Olawale has drowned on Saturday after falling overboard in the Hudson River near Englewood Cliffs marina in New Jersey, the United States of America.

A New Jersey police spokesman, Trooper Charles Marchan said the 42-year-old man from New York, fell off boat while trying to dock a boat near the Englewood Boat Basin.

A report by Daily Record news said further that the independently operated, public marina where the Nigerian lost his life is near the Englewood Picnic Area in Palisades Interstate Park off Henry Hudson Drive.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond Walter said witnesses saw the man, whom he identified as being from Nigeria, quickly dived into the water as several people attempted to save him, but their efforts were futile.

Divers from the New York City Police Department’s harbor patrol recovered the man’s body about an hour later but was pronounced dead by the Bergen County medical examiner.

Report said the New Jersey State Police are still conducting the investigation.