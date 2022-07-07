Despite humble beginnings, Emmanuel Igboke has established a successful career as an actor, storyteller, dancer and now, producer for television and film.

He is also a host and producer of a talk show namely; Monthly inclusion manifest with Emmanuel. In collaboration with Afro Caribbean Canadian Cultural and Entertainment Foundation, ACCCEF.

He shares his walk into the movie industry home and abroad and the major challenges of being a producer.

Tell us about your growing up?

I was born in a Christian home in the eastern part of Nigeria. I am the seventh of seven children who forged himself through the rigour of self-discovery.

After school in Nigeria and training as an actor, I went to Canada; I attended YORK UNIVERSITY and continued my career in acting. Asides from being a movie junkie; I take delight in food and sports.

Like most kids from the eastern part of Nigeria, the street was where I learned most of his lessons but, this is not to say I do not have a compact family that pours a lot of oil into nurturing goodness in me.

How does it feel to produce your first movie, Crosses?

Over the years, I have starred in numerous films and a few television series from Nigerian and Canadian entertainment.

Recently, I debuted as an executive producer and producer in his new film Crosses.

I assembled crew members from all over the world to create a formidable team in putting this piece together. Crosses is a film that tackles secrecy and how it destroys trust, love and bond in a society that does its best to tear people apart.

This film is set to be released in the year 2022 and it has what it takes to be a monumental piece of art but it is not the last piece I set out to produce.

Could you share your philosophy and legacy about life?

Over the years, I have taken up jobs in different strata but, find out that finding your place in a creative circle is born from a relentless effort.

At first, it feels like all the doors are closing on you and you find yourself pushing harder than you should. And in all these, there are the doubters, some of them way more than can be imagined.

However, through it all, I carved a niche and positioned myself for opportunities that have now launched him on a career path that knows no bounds.

I would say my legacy is the modern epitome of an inspirational dreamer. Characterised by strength, faith, and determination during turbulent times, the decision to follow my heart provided me with the inspiration to start my career after badging the best dancer award from Ebonyi State University student gala night.

Never would I have imagined those four years later, the same decision would land me on a path that has inspired me into producing my first movie, Crosses.

Who inspires you in the entertainment industry?

I am Inspired by John Boyega, Ice cube, Micheal B Jordan and, Daniel Kaluuya; I found a way to move with my career from the shores of Nigeria to Canada. Anyone can attest that it is difficult to swing such yet; I was able to manage my way through it.

The creative mind that has starred in numerous films, danced on several stages and was able to move from Nigeria to carve a niche for myself in Canada entertainment; I have built a brand that has attracted audiences and brought people together.

I got an award, the 2022 Afro-Heritage Community Award of excellence.

Tells us more about your journey in the movie industry?

My acting career started way back in Nigeria when I landed my first acting gig titled Nwa Ikuku in 2015.

From there, I forged ahead to feature in films like No minorities, Beyond the pale, Tori Ola and Sisters, Naomi, Crosses. Psalm 23 to name a few.

Not one to rest on his successes, I plan to produce more films and make my production house a home for upcoming actors, giving them the opportunity to show their talent and grow creatively while at it.

I don’t aspire to just be an actor or a producer or one who says they are going to do something and end up not doing it.

I really want to be an aspiration who lives his life based on a quote: Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

Have there been challenges on this journey?

Like every actor that struggles to find their place in the industry, I have my own fair share of things. From going to auditions, making your mark among notable actors, and not just that; the rumours that come with it.

Recently, I had my own share during the shoot of Crosses and people tagged me as one of the producers who decided to out their girlfriends on a project and others said, I am one of those producers who date their actors. For a man that is just trying to create opportunities for actors like me who are having a hard time finding jobs.

What are your thoughts on the Nigerian Guild?

Now, this is one part I have always wanted to talk about.

For as long as I know, guilds play a structural role in any industry however; I think this part is lacking a lot in the Nigerian acting sector. Looking at this from the perspective of start-up producers based in Canada, it is difficult to get A-list actors from Nigeria to come to play a role in films.

Yes, it all boils down to budget. This is not on the basis of affordability but more on the basis of inflation from the actors.

If guilds have a structure in place where there is a benchmark price according to the level of the actor you want to hire I mean, if you know who you want to hire, you can weigh the budget in place for them. The absence of such structure is what makes start-up producers go through a hard time in hiring acts.