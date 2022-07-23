By Evelyn Usman

Brazilian Navy Ship, UNIAO visited Lagos yesterday, to conduct a four-day joint sea excercise and drills with selected Nigerian Navy Ships, with a view to enhansing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking during a courtesy visit on the Flag Officer Commanding , FOC Western Naval Command, WNC Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, at the FOC conference room, Apapa, head of the Brazilian delegation, Consul General of Brazil in Lagos, Ambassador Francisco Carlos Soares, explained that visiting Brazilian Frigate was in Nigeria to perform an interdiction operation tagged GUNEX.

He noted that the visit which was the second in 10 months was important to Brazil ,since it shared same ocean across the Atlantic with Nigeria.

He said : ” Brazil and Nigeria share the same ocean just across the Atlantic.

As neigbours, we have to keep our neigbourhood safe. This is second time of participation. We hope this will become an annual event.

L-R: FOC WNC, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai presenting a survenir to head of the Brazilian delegation, Consul General of Brazil in Lagos,Ambassador Francisco Carlos Soares Luz.

Ambassador Soares, noted that Brazil had been cooperating with Nigeria since the latter’s Independence in 1960, adding that the Military component was very strong in the begining.

He explained that ” what is happening now is a resumption of the neigbourhood relations we have in the past

“We made effort to reopen a defence attache office in Abuja ,some years ago and this has helped in growing training and participation in joint operations . I think this is quite positive for both countries”, he stated.

On his part, the Brazilian Task Force Commander, Captain Leta Basil, disclosed that the joint training included boarding procedure, manoeuvering , helicopter operations among others .

He said: ” We have a frigate, a helicopter and special group operation working together. We are here to work with the African people. We went to other countries before we came here and we are doing many excercises because we want to cooperate with each other to improve our excercise , training and forces.

” The idea behind this is to improve our cooperation and training aimed at making our Atlantic a safer place for both countries”.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the FOC , FOC clarified that the visit was not just to the Western Naval Command but to Nigeria as a nation .

FOC WNC, Rear Admiral Yakubu Gambo, presenting a souvenir to the Defence Attaché Brazil to Nigeria, Col Amyr DOS Santos.

While noting the importance of the visit, the FOC stated that the Navy under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, harped on collaborating and partnering with stakeholders and friendly nations, on the issue of security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said :” Militarily we are receiving them in continuation of our collaboration and cooperation to ensure safe waters.

” We share a common water body which is the Atlantic. We are to the East, while they are to the West. So it is a common deal for all of us because what goes wrong here affects them.

” They were here last year . In October this year, another Ship will be coming. This will continue to foster the synergy that we have had right from time of independence , because security is not one person’s responsibility alone, it is an all governments’ approach . So it is going to be a thing that involves every country”.

Aside fostering relationship between both navies, Rear Admiral Wambai, informed that the visit would also create a platform for both navies to discuss and share experiences that would enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said, ” Visit like this is always welcome .We believe when you sail back home you would have leant something from us and we, from you.

” Navies globally have diplomacy as a standard rule, being the only Military that visit other countries with their hard wares and are received warmly”.