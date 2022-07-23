By Evelyn Usman

Brazilian Navy Ship, UNIAO  visited  Lagos yesterday, to conduct a four-day  joint sea excercise and drills with selected Nigerian Navy Ships, with a view to enhansing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking during  a courtesy visit on  the Flag Officer Commanding , FOC Western Naval Command, WNC Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, at the FOC conference room, Apapa, head of the Brazilian delegation, Consul General of Brazil in Lagos, Ambassador Francisco Carlos Soares, explained that visiting Brazilian Frigate was in Nigeria to perform an interdiction operation tagged GUNEX.

He noted that the visit which was the second in  10 months was important to Brazil ,since it shared same ocean across the Atlantic with Nigeria.

He said : ” Brazil and Nigeria share the same ocean just across the Atlantic.

As neigbours, we have to keep our neigbourhood safe. This is second time of participation. We hope this will become an annual event.

L-R: FOC WNC, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai presenting a survenir to head of the Brazilian delegation, Consul General of Brazil in Lagos,Ambassador Francisco Carlos Soares Luz.

Ambassador Soares, noted that Brazil had  been cooperating  with Nigeria since  the latter’s Independence in 1960, adding that  the Military component was very strong in the   begining.

He explained that ”  what  is happening now is a resumption of the neigbourhood relations we have in the past

“We made effort  to reopen  a defence attache office in Abuja ,some years ago and this  has helped in growing  training and  participation  in  joint operations . I think this is quite positive for both countries”, he stated.

On his part, the Brazilian Task Force Commander, Captain  Leta Basil, disclosed that the joint training included boarding procedure, manoeuvering , helicopter operations among others .

He said: ” We have a frigate, a helicopter and special group operation working together. We are here to work with the African people. We went to other countries before we came here and we are doing many excercises because we want to cooperate with each other to  improve our excercise , training and  forces.

 ” The idea behind this  is to improve our cooperation and training aimed at making our Atlantic a safer place for both countries”.

Earlier in his welcome remark,  the FOC  , FOC clarified that the visit was  not just to the Western Naval  Command but to Nigeria as a nation .

FOC WNC, Rear Admiral Yakubu Gambo, presenting a souvenir to the Defence Attaché Brazil to Nigeria, Col Amyr DOS Santos.

While noting the importance of the visit, the FOC  stated that the Navy under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, harped on   collaborating  and partnering  with stakeholders and  friendly nations,  on the issue  of security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said :” Militarily we are receiving them in continuation of our collaboration and  cooperation to ensure  safe waters.

 ” We share a common water body which is the Atlantic.  We are to the East, while they are to the West. So it is a common deal for all of us because what  goes wrong here affects them.

” They were here last year . In  October this year, another Ship will be coming. This will continue to foster the synergy that we have had right from time of independence , because security is not  one person’s responsibility alone, it is an all governments’ approach . So it is going to be a thing that involves every country”.

Aside fostering relationship between both navies,  Rear Admiral Wambai, informed that  the visit would also create a platform for  both navies to  discuss and share  experiences that would enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said, ” Visit like this is always welcome .We believe when you sail back home you would have leant something from us and we, from you.

” Navies  globally have  diplomacy as a standard rule,  being  the only Military that visit  other countries with their hard wares and are received warmly”.

