By Paul Olayemi

As part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration for year 2022, 90 Amphibious Battalion, Koko distributed educational materials and instructional aids to primary schools in Sapele, Okpe, Ethiope West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

The primary schools visited include Adana-Okpe Model Primary School Oreorokpe, in Okpe LGA and Oton Primary School in Sapele LGA of Delta State. Others are Jesse Primary School, Jesse and Uherevie Primary School, Oghara both in Ethiope West LGA as well as Ojomba Primary School in Warri North LGA of Delta State.

The educational outreach Vanguard gathered, was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff and guidance of 63 Brigade Commander in Asaba to improve civil-military relations and to encourage education as a veritable tool for a successful future and a secured society according to the Commanding Officer of 90 Amphibious Battalion, Major J.O Ajongbo while addressing the pupils.

The Commanding Officer stated, “We decided to culminate the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration for year 2022 with the distribution of educational materials and instructional aids owing to the importance of education in nation building. We are distributing these materials to encourage primary school pupils to focus on their studies and not engage in social vices. The exercise will also inspire the pupils to be good citizens of Nigeria and worthy representatives of their various communities.”

The children in their joyous mood appreciated the gesture and thanked the Nigerian Army in its efforts to defend and promote the Nigeria’s unity.

The Chairman Ethiope West LGA, Hon Nelson Oghenedoro Owosu in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Army for the kind gesture. Hon Owosu thanked the Nigerian Army for supporting the schools with the outreach and promised to ensure that the materials are be put to good use by the schools.

In the same vein, the Vice Chairman of Warri North LGA, Hon Solomon Milkie who also witnessed the event at Ojomba Primary School, thanked Maj J.O Ajongbo while stating that he is an Alumni of the school and the gesture was unprecedented. He encouraged the pupils to take their education seriously in other to achieve greatness in life.

Relatedly, the Chairman of Orerokpe Community in Okpe LGA, Comrade Francis Ijejona said that the outreach was an epoch-making event that will be forever remembered by the pupils. Comrade Ijejona said that he was happy that, the Army is giving back to the society, as always and prayed the Almighty God protects all Nigerian Army soldiers and grant them all-round victory.

The Commanding Officer, Major Ajongbo also presented gifts and souvenirs to the teachers in appreciation of their service and to encourage them for their role in training future leaders and contributions to national development.