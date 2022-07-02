By Evelyn Usman

Personnel of the 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigerian Army today, conducted a sanitation excercise in Oshodi area of Lagos, as part of activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day ceremony.

The unprecedented presence of the personnel under the Oshodi bridge initially sent fear down the spines of traders and some youths that occupied the space, as they took to their heels.

But they later watched in awe as the personnel took Army personnel went about the sanitation excercise.

They cleared the gutters that were littered with dirt , swept the road and foot bridge connecting the three sections of the BRT terminal.

Addressing journalists at the end of the excercise that lasted three hours, the Commander , 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen Isang Akpaumontia, disclosed that the excercise was going on simultaneously in other areas under the jurisdiction of the Brigade.

The Brigade Commander who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Lt Col. Tahir Abdallah, said , ” This sanitation excercise is part of activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day celebration which comes up on July 6,2022. It is to support the people in the area of sanitation and hygiene and to show a good example of how it is important to maintain a high level of hygiene.

“9 Brigade covers most areas of Lagos State. We have units in Owode, Ikorodu , Ojo as well as in Surulere.

In all these places mentioned ,our personnel are conducting different excercises.

While we are carrying out sanitation here in oshodi, medical outreach is ongoing at Onigbogbo while distribution of excercise books to schools is also ongoing elsewhere. The one here is purely for area within Ikeja.

“Oshodi was chosen for the sanitation excercise because it is within the area of responsibility of the Ikeja cantonment, which covers Onigbogbo, Oshodi , up to the GRA . Every period we select one area to conduct such excercise “

He added that the excercise would also boost civil Military relationship.