By Evelyn Usman

Personnel of the  9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigerian Army today,  conducted a sanitation excercise in  Oshodi area of Lagos,  as part of activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day ceremony.

The unprecedented presence of the personnel under the Oshodi bridge initially sent fear down the spines of traders and some youths that occupied the space, as they took to their heels. 

But they later watched in awe as the personnel took Army personnel went about the sanitation excercise. 

They  cleared the gutters that were littered with dirt , swept the  road and foot bridge connecting the three sections of  the BRT terminal. 

Addressing journalists  at the end of the excercise that lasted three hours, the  Commander , 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen Isang Akpaumontia, disclosed that  the excercise was going on simultaneously in other areas under the jurisdiction of the Brigade.

The Brigade Commander  who was represented by the Garrison Commander, Lt Col. Tahir Abdallah, said , ” This sanitation  excercise is part  of activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day celebration which comes up on July 6,2022.  It is to support the people in the area of sanitation and hygiene and to show a good example of how it is important to maintain   a high level of hygiene.

“9   Brigade covers most areas of Lagos State. We have units  in Owode, Ikorodu , Ojo as well as in Surulere.

In all  these places mentioned ,our personnel are conducting different  excercises. 

While we are  carrying out sanitation here in oshodi,  medical outreach is ongoing at  Onigbogbo while  distribution of   excercise books to schools is also ongoing elsewhere.  The one here  is purely  for  area within Ikeja. 

“Oshodi was chosen for the sanitation excercise because it  is within the area of responsibility of the  Ikeja cantonment, which  covers Onigbogbo, Oshodi , up to the  GRA . Every period we select one area to conduct such excercise “

He added that the excercise would also boost civil Military relationship.

