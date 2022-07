By Biodun Busari

Another Nigerian has won a second medal for the country at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Nigeria’s weightlifter Edidiong Joseph Umoafia clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 67kg category on Sunday.

Recall that Olarinoye Adenike Adijat on Saturday evening won a combined lift of 203 GR (92 GR + 111) in the Weightlifting category – Women’s 55 kg.

Umoafia lifted a combined 290kg (Snatch, Clean & Jerk) to get on the podium.

