…The whole world will embrace Nigeria if Peter Obi and Senator Datti Baba Ahmed wins the election, and all the criminals and looters will melt away to Dubai.”

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ELDER statesman and 1st Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has sounded a note of warning that nothing untoward should happen to the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chief Amechi who has thrown his weight behind Obi’s candidacy and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, said Nigeria’s current situation would worsen if anything happens to Obi, saying that opponents of Obi should text their acceptance and popularity at the election.

Chief Amechi who was reacting to apparent wave the former Anambra State Governor is making soon after he dumped the People Democratic Party, PDP, for Labour Party, LP, and subsequently clinched the party’s ticket to contest the presidential election, the move he said has sent jitters to the camp of his rivals, warned that Nigeria will not be worst than it is now, if anything happens to him.

“I don’t think it was just an accident that Peter Obi emerged. I think it was God’s way. If anything happens to him, it would worsen the situation in Nigeria and the situation may degenerate to something non describable.

“If they are afraid of Obi who is just a beginner, why should they not be eternally afraid? Peter Obi is the only governor who left office and nobody asked him any questions, EFCC, ICPC, has not invited him for any wrong doing, such is the kind of leader that can save Nigeria. A governor handed over and wanted to leave the country that day before he was stopped by EFCC, but Peter has since after living office been in Nigeria.

“He didn’t know the office of EFCC, ICPC or DSS because of his clean records. The man who succeeded him wanted to leave the country two hours he handed over, meaning he wanted to sneak away.

“Many other governor’s who left office have been arrested and charged to court, but they ran into Senate or APC as party and today their cases are closed. That is the kind of rotten country you have. Yet people are suffering, and may continue to suffer.

“I don’t think God created us to continue to suffer. The 2023 election is an opportunity he has provided for us to right the wrongs. You will see how the whole world will embrace Nigeria if Peter Obi and Senator Datti Baba Ahmed wins the election, and all the criminals and looters will melt away to Dubai.”