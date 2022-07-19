Nigeria is in dire need of competent and exemplary leaders that have verifiable records in additional to names and titles, such as Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, to come out of the pit clueless politicians have led it.

These were the sentiments of a diaspora group, Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, while endorsing the presidential candidate of Labour Party, and his running mate.

The group spoke in statement by Dr. Dennis Aikoriogie, Global Coordinator, and Dr. Kelvin Aighobahi, Global Secretary.

Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, made of Nigerians in the Diaspora from all walks of life, comprising of doctors, engineers, lawyers, accountants, project managers, IT professionals, military, public and private sectors as well as the corporate world, said Obi and Baba-Ahmed are the President and Vice the country needs in such dire times as this.

It noted: “This support is due to Mr. Peter Obi’s exemplary leadership qualities as former Governor of Anambra State.

“He showed he was a good manager of resources, he avoided wastage and leakages from the coffers of Anambra State.

“This support is also borne out of his stellar performance in business and in the corporate world, heading the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and Chairman of Fidelity Bank.

“We are also pleased with his choice of running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a man with four degrees and Chancellor of Baze University, .

“We believe he will bring his legislative experience as former Senator to assist Mr. Obi to build the Nigeria of our dream.

“This endorsement is coming at a time when competent leaders are in high demand, because Nigeria is currently plagued by high debt burden.

“The country is the poverty capital of the world, lacks electricity, is the third most terrorised nation in the world, hyper-inflation, lack of economic planning, need to diversify the economy as well as restructuring.

“The group believes Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Baba-Ahmed have what it takes to salvage Nigeria from its present woeful state.

“We further pledged our full support in the upcoming campaigns to mobilise men and resources from his diaspora network as well as its implementing network in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for voters’ education, sensitization, and logistics.”

Vanguard News