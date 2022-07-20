•As Pantami writes two books on data security

•Gets ITU scribe’s leadership recommendation

•IoT connections to hit 25b by 2025

Nigeria is taking proactive steps against the future so perversely predicted to be driven by new technologies.

The reasons are that these technologies are borderless, could mix up cultures and throw strange practices that may be developmental but also destructive, as well.

In order not to get caught up in confusion, proactive countries are beginning to tinker their policies and tweak their regulations in preparation for life in a new world that could be primarily Internet of Things, IoT-based.

IoT is referred to a system of inter related computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

It helps people live and work smarter, in a world where they gain complete control over their lives. In addition to offering smart devices to automate homes, IoT is essential to businesses because it provides a real-time look into how systems really work, delivering insights into everything from the performance of machines to supply chain and logistics operations.

The IoT world is where countries like Nigeria are heavily tipped to rule, due to pervasive new technologies dotting their ecosystems.

Proactive Regulatory Roadmap

That is apparently why the country has vowed not to play a second fiddle. A decision which has spurred technology policy makers in the country to take different measures aimed at creating awareness and building regulatory roadmaps.

To start with, leader of the country’s tech policy makers and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami has rolled out two books, “Datafication of Society to Foster An Internet Economy” and “ Cybersecurity: Initiatives For Securing A Country “.

Focus of both books is to create awareness and provide education on the fall out of a world where humans will not only interact with humans but also with machines, just as machines will also talk to fellow machines to solve problems for human beings.

Incidentally, both books have been adopted by top personalities in world technology policy making.

Secretary General of International Telecommunications Union, ITU, Houlin Zhao and President of International Federation for Information Processing, Prof Mike Hinchey wrote the forewords of the two books respectively.

Endorsing the books and the writer, Zhao said: “This is a unique achievement by a unique individual and I do not know many people who are as dedicated and passionate about their endeavours as he is. I call on other African policy makers to emulate him by documenting their knowledge and experiences so we can all share and benefit from it.

“Africa should not just be a continent that always requires international aid but should also provide direction to the global community in the field of ICT.

“I agree with the Minister that Africa should not miss out on the fourth Industrial Revolution as it is equipped with the resources to provide direction”

Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies

In a related attempt, the Nigerian Communications Commission, at the weekend also assembled top tech professionals and enthusiasts across the country in what was tagged “Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Emerging Technologies”. The forum was meant specifically to stimulate talks on how Nigeria could guide Internet of Things, IoT operations in Nigeria to achieve benefit.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta said the event was for stakeholders to constructively exchange ideas and views on the Spectrum and regulatory requirement of IoT.

He said with the advent of 5G technology, which will enable Massive Machine Type Communication, mMTC, the world will witness another dimension in the IoT Ecosystem, adding that even the GSM Association’s Intelligence report has predicted that IoT connections will reach almost 25 billion globally by 2025.

He said: “With this pace of growth, it has become imperative to prepare for the Regulation of the important technology.

Danbatta said the telecommunications industry is a dynamic industry, therefore, to keep abreast with developments in the industry, the contributions from all stakeholders are critical.

He said IoT has become indispensable to national life because of its relevance in critical sectors of the economy, including Education, Security, Military, Commerce, Governance, Inventory Management, Health, Surveillance, Smart City Initiatives among others.

Earlier in his submission, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof Isa Pantami had explained the reason federal government mulls regulation of the IOT ecosystem, saying without it, tons of data to be generated from IoT may be abused.

According to Pantami, “if there is no conscious regulatory approach, the essence of generating data will be lost. That is why we need a regulatory framework for IoT ecosystem in Nigeria. By 2025, the exponential data already generated today will be tripled if not quadrupled. Government owes it a duty to ensure the privacy of data is maintained” he said