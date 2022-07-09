.

By Steve Oko

The Prelate of Anglican Communion, Arch Bishop Dr Henry Ndukuba, has warmed that “Nigeria is on the crossroad of either progress or disintegration”, depending on the actions of the political class as the 2023 polls approach.

Arch Bishop Ndukuba sounded the warning Saturday, while preaching at the funeral service of the late wife of a former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, at his country home, Ohambele, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.

He asked politicians to be cautious of their actions and utterances to avoid plunging Nigeria into avoidable crisis ahead of 2023.

The cleric advised the political class to give hope to the hopeless and lead the people into the promised land.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian masses who are eligible to vote but do not yet have their voter’s card to acquire it ahead of the 2023 elections to enable them actively participate in the political process.

Arch Bishop Ndukuba who said that death was a common destiny encouraged Wabara not to lose hope over the death of his wife.

In a remark at the funeral, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu condoled with the bereaved family over the demise of the late Mrs Wabara.

He described the deceased as a virtuous woman, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State, represented by his Deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, described the late Mrs Wabara as a rare gem, and prayed God to comfort the family.

Responding, Wabara said the death of his wife was a big loss to him, but added he was sure she was in a place of comfort.

He thanked all those who came to identify with the family in their moment of grief.

The Secretary , Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, particularly thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, for ” his invaluable support that made the burial successful”.

Senator also thanked his In-laws from Essan, Edo State, for allowing him to bury the wife in his home contrary to their age-long tradition.

Meanwhile, it was a gathering of who is who in Abia politics as politicians and from different parties gathered to pay their last respect to the departed.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were Gov. Nyesom Wife of Rivers State, represented by the PDP Chairman in the state; Abia Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; and former PDP Chairman Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka.

Others were former Nigeria Ambassador to Argentina, Ambassador Empire Kanu; governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti; Deputy governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Chima Anyaso; PDP Chairman, Abia State, Dr Asiforo Okere, among others.