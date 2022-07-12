Nigeria began their 2022 Africa Men Handball Senior Championship with a 30-18 defeat to Tunisia.

The Golden Arrows stood toe to toe in the first half against the record Africa Champion to play exciting handball in the first half which ended 14-13 to the delight of the fans.

But then Nigeria dropped the magic of the first half and made several mistakes and turnovers in the second half which ensured that the Tunisians punish them with an emphatic 30-18 victory.

Coach Rafiu Salami said his team didn’t take their chances and allowed incessant turnovers which made the Tunisians to be ahead in large period of the match.

“We had a game plan and the guys adhered to it and that was why we played well in the first half”. Coach Rafiu Salami said

“But in the second half, we were too eager to score which caused the turnovers and then we were too scared to play because we were playing not concede goals instead of to play to win”

The France based coach said the team will do better against Cape Verde as this was the first top side they will play aside the Abuja based clubs.

“All hope is not lost as I believe we will do better against Cape Verde who by the way are a very good side.

I believe we will come through and do everything possible to win”.

Nigeria will play Cape Verde on Tuesday and a victory may be good enough for the Golden Arrows to get into the quarter finals.