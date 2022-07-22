.

The Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu today said the Covid-19 pandemic and the current global energy crisis show that nations must work together to address current global challenges and forge partnerships for sustainable development.

Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu stated this at the meeting he chaired on behalf of the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which had in attendance Deputy Director-General for Energy of the European Union (EU) Mr. Matthew Baldwin, EU Ambassador to Nigeria Samuela Isopi, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva and the group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited Mele Kyari and other stakeholders in the gas sector.

At the meeting of the Energy Transition Working Group, the minister added that Nigeria is seeking partnerships worldwide and is ready for investment, adding that Nigeria also seeks support and collaboration to address challenges that hinder energy supplies and investment.

EU’s Matthew Baldwin is in Nigeria to meet stakeholders and engage on measures to secure energy supplies for the EU, including through the purchase of pipeline gas, LNG and hydrogen and to build a strong energy relation with Nigeria, as well as energy security, gas markets, energy transition and energy access.