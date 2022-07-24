.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of its contribution to drive quality in the Nigerian film industry, the Nigerian Consul General in China, H. E. Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, at the weekend, sought partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of the People’s Republic of China in the areas of film production, provision of hi-tech resolution equipment and capacity building to the African entertainment industry.

While speaking during the launching of the China-Africa film festival in Jiangsu province in China, he said that such a collaborative effort will widen the reach of creative contents and production of both sides in the West African sub-region as well as in the continent.

Ogu, however, specifically pointed out that the movie industry in Nigeria is rated the third-largest globally, accounting for five percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

He stated that in recent times, there has been a massive global acceptance of Nigeria’s creative contents, particularly in the films and entertainment industry.

According to him, Nigeria and China have agreed through the Belt Road Initiative of his host government to strengthen the cooperation of both countries in the movie industries.

“the new focus in BRI of launching of the African Film Festival in China would promote the cultural exchange between China and African countries, and further provide the world a better understanding of the rich cultures of the people of both sides.

“Nigeria Movie industry is fast growing with new movies which meet world standards. We also have movie theaters and film villages where movies are shot and produced.

“The Envoy canvassed for collaboration with the Government and People of China for capacity building and sharing of modern state of the art equipment to produce high-resolution technology films and movies for improvement of the standard of films produce in Africa. According to Mr. Ogu, this will help our two countries in a win-win cooperation as a friendly people in our bilateral relations.

“The New African Cinema made the Nigerian film industry the third-largest film sector globally, and this accounted for five percent of our country’s GDP, surpassing that of the United States of America.

“The latest Nigerian Nollywood movies and TV shows have gained global acceptance and viewership, thanks to distribution networks with foreign streaming services.

“I wish now to introduce two award winning films produced by Nigerians, the “Wedding Party” and “God calling” to your delight, he added.