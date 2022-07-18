,

By Esther Onyegbula

The Chairman, Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) Dr. Daniel Adeuyi, says its forthcoming conference will focus on boosting investments in climate-smart energy infrastructure and capacity building on modern energy technologies to boost the power sector.

Disclosing this on Sunday, Adeuyi said the theme of NEF2022 Conference and Exhibition is titled: ”Energising Economic Growth and Sustainability.”

He said that the event would be held physically in Lagos on July 21 and virtually on Nov. 24.

The chairman said that organisers would utilise the opportunity of the forum to gather insights from key stakeholders, identify pragmatic recommendations and highlight practical solutions for powering economic growth and financing a sustainable energy transition.

Adeuyi also named Engr Adekunle Makinde, as Co-chairman of the forum.

He quoted Makinde as saying that the conference organisers had adopted a gradual return to in-person engagement post-COVID-19.

Makinde said the decision for the physical meeting was based on the feedback of over 240 stakeholders who participated in the NEF2022 inception survey.

He said the July 21 conference would be held physically in Lagos at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Naval Dockyards, Ahmadu Bello Way.

Makinde noted that the Nov. 24 session would be held as a virtual conference.

He said that the Canadian High Commissioner (designate) to Nigeria, Mr. James Christoff, would deliver a keynote presentation at the opening plenary session.

Makinde listed the keynote speakers as Dr. Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), and Christian Mulamula, Principal Investment Officer (Infrastructure), IFC, World Bank Group.

Others are Afolabi Akinrogunde; acting Chief Executive Officer, Shell-All On; and representative of the USAID Nigeria Power Sector Programme.

He said that over 300 participants including over 40 expert speakers, poster presenters, and exhibitors were expected at the NEF2022 conference.