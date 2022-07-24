By Wole Mosadomi

Police in Niger State have rescued 22 of the nine persons kidnapped by bandits in Kuchi village in Munya local government area of the state on Friday, just as they arrested serial killer and kidnap kingpin.

The lucky victims were rescued unhurt.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the state police tactical teams, including vigilante members, were immediately drafted to Kuchi village after a distress call and that, after combing the area, the 22 victims were rescued unhurt.

The teams, at press time, were still trailing the bandits for possible arrest and rescue of the remaining 22 victims.

The state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, commended residents of the area for availing the police with timely and useful informations that led to the manhunt for the bandits and rescue of some of the victims.

Therefore, urged them not to hoard any information that could lead to the dislodgement of terrorists and other criminals in the state.

Meanwhile, the suspected serial killer and notorious kidnap kingpin, identified as Bashiru Abdullahi, 40, was arrested in Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora local government area of the state, while allegedly planning to recruit new hands into his gang.

The state Police Command, in a statement signed by spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect, during interrogation, confessed that first on his plan was to kidnap a former Local Government Council Chairman of Mariga and the father of a former Commissioner in the State.

