By Gabriel Olawale

Multi-talented Nigerian artiste, Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun popularly known by his stage name, Nico Dorja is all set to release his much anticipated EP, titled “Dorj EP 101 Breed”.

Nico Dorja has been preaching the gospel of his forthcoming EP to fans for many months before he decided to release a song off the EP in June 2022 which is titled “We Move” to further tease fans on the good stuffs to expect from his forthcoming music project and ease tension of the EP anticipation.

“We Move” went on to gather a huge number of streams across all streaming platforms after release and also got an impressive number of airplays on major terrestial and online radio both home and abroad.

Highly motivated by the success of “We Move”, Nico Dorja is on the verge of putting an end to the increasing tension and anticipation amidst fans as he announced the release of “Dorj EP 101 Breed” EP on 12th August 2022

The eight solid tracks EP featured the likes of Payseen, Ojerobi, Scoobynero and Remy Johnson who are all exceptional talents in their own rights. According to Nico Dorja, “Dorj EP 101 Breed” is a statement making project to prove his outstanding music skills in the music industry.

In his words: “I want the industry to feel me and feel my vibes. Dorj EP 101 Breed is me making a statement and stepping my feet into the industry to make good music and make people happy”.

Nico Dorja is an Edo Born Afro-Hip artistes who is known for his outstanding lyrical talent and wordplay on any HipHop or African beats. The “Dorj EP 101 Breed” which consist of tracks like “Dominate”, “Trap Out”, “Ego Oyinbo”, “Levels” among others promises to be part of his continued efforts to keep dominating Nigeria’s music from far away Johannesburg, South Africa.