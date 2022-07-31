By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the commercialization of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will make no sense when the four refineries in the country are not working.

Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen against the backdrop of the unveiling of the new NNPC by President Muhammadu Buhari said, “there is the unresolved issue of the refineries. There is nothing wrong in Nigeria having a national oil company, but to save the NNPC, it is important to keep the fundamentals in mind. NNPC’s transformation comes at a time when the world faces an energy crisis, and a cost-of-living dilemma.

“The emergence of a new NNPC is a good idea, but it seems to me that the best that the Mele Kyari-team can do, for now, is to lay the foundation for a more far-reaching process. It makes no sense that the country’s four refineries are grounded, or running at a loss. It is shameful that Nigeria cannot meet its OPEC quota.

How does a country with crude oil operate without functioning refineries such that it has to import refined oil?,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain argued that “for the new NNPC to succeed, it is expected to do things differently to attract investment, promote innovation, eliminate corruption and inefficiency, and ensure clarity. It must measure up like Saudi Arabia’s Aramco, and Brazil’s Petrobras. Its business model must work for the country’s benefit. The new NPPC must represent a transition in real terms into a new style and philosophy.

“They have to make themselves functional, effective and efficient. It is no longer the NNPC of yester-years whereby you blow government money. If they operate efficiently, it means Nigeria will gain, with the federal government still maintaining a substantial share in the company.”

