By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved Monday being 1st of August, 2022 as public holiday to mark the new Islamic Year(1st Muharram 1444) AH.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Barrister Simon Malgwi which was made available to Journalists on Sunday.

Accordingly, Malgwi said, all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as all private establishments including financial Institutions are directed to observe the public holiday.

“His Excellency wishes the Muslim Umma happy new Islamic year and urges all to continue to pray for permanent peace to be restored to our dear State and the nation at large.”

