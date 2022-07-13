A lecturer in Elder Oyama Memorial College, Obubra, Cross River State, Ody Adede Agbor, has advised couples experiencing delay in their marriages to look at the bright side and live impactfully. She says the period of delay can be a blessing in disguise.

Speaking on recently during the presentation of her new book, titled, Lessons From My Waiting Years, Ody said the book was written to inspire those who are still waiting for the fruit of the womb or any other blessing.

Ody holds a BSc(hons) in Sociology from University of Calabar, Nigeria, and Master’s degree in Marketing Communications from the prestigious Middlesex University, United Kingdom. She is a registered member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). “I waited for EIGHT LONG YEARS to have a baby, and this was something I didn’t see coming. While in God’s waiting room, I wished that someone who walked this shoe had documented her story for others. Not just the stories but also the lessons.

“Knowing that waiting isn’t easy at all especially for those who never saw it coming, I decided to write this book titled “LESSONS FROM MY WAITING YEARS” to inspire those who are still waiting for the fruit of the womb or any other blessing.

“Anyone who hasn’t walked the shoe of delay can never fully understand the disappointment that comes from it. However, the period of delay can be a blessing in disguise if one chooses to look at the bright side and live impactfully. I wrote this book to give hope to those who are still in God’s waiting room and to let them know that the waiting season can be fully maximized. Mistakes I made were also highlighted so that others can learn from them and avoid those paths” she told Newsmen.

Ody is also a Certified Marriage Mentor and Relationship Coach with The Institute for Marriage and Family Affairs (TIMFA) USA. She is the founder of Lovers and Couples Academy (LACA). Through her academy, she helps couples lead happy homes. She is also the anchor of SINGLES’ RAW TALK and WIVES’ MEET UP.

The four-time award recipient of the Relationship and Marriage Coach of the Year award says, “my Academy, LOVERS AND COUPLES ACADEMY which is Africa’s Finest Romance Institution for Building Healthy Relationships and Marriages recently got awarded as the Prestigious Organisation of the Year.”

She is not a newbie in the business of authoring great books. She is an Amazon Number One Bestselling Author of “Before You Get Married” and “Now You Are Married” which have been adopted by five (5) different churches as one of the books singles must read before getting married.

She runs a weekly series tagged, ‘Friday Dose with Ody’ which features inspiring articles on love, marriage, romantic relationship and life issues for her audience.

Who is this book made for? “I know it’s kind of difficult to say a book was written for everyone. However, I am very confident to say, LESSONS FROM MY WAITING YEARS is a book everyone should read. Even those who had no difficulty conceiving and pride themselves to be very fertile definitely have a family member or friend who is still trying to get pregnant. It’s a problem that is very much around us, and we can’t run from it”.

She explains that the book teaches empathy to those who have never had to battle with infertility. It shows practical ways waiting couples can be helped and how they would love to be treated.

Aside that, those experiencing any kind of delay can still get it and know how to fully maximize the waiting years. She believes that gifting a waiting couple or individual this book is simply helping them to see things differently and remove their eyes from the delay to fulfiling purpose while living life fully until the arrival of the children/blessings they anticipate.

