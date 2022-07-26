By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Southwest All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the legacy of late Southwest Women Leader, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, will always guide the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Isaacs Kekemeke, stated this, on Tuesday, when he led zonal party officials and party leaders on a condolence visit to the Nelson’s home in Lekki, Lagos State.

Recall that Nelson died on July 17, after a protracted battle with undisclosed ailment.

Kekemeke said Nelson died when her experience was most needed in mobilising the electorate, especially women, for the 2023 elections.

According to him, “For us in the zone, we have lost a mother, friend, sister and associate. All we can do is to pray God to give us grace to bear this loss. It is not only a loss to you as a family, it is a loss to us as a party.

“Chief Kemi Nelson came, saw, added value and impacted humanity. Our party in Lagos, in the zone and Nigeria lost a woman of reputation, who is brilliant, intellectual, loyal, faithful, capable, sociable and committed to whatever cause she believed in.

“She was a role model to all women in the party, and she fought to find a place for the womenfolk in politics. With the kind of experience she had, this is the time to tap from her knowledge and experience in her crusade, struggle and campaign to win the next round of election.

“And though she won’t physically be able to give that, but spiritually we will be guided by what she said, what she stood for and how she did.”

Kekemeke stressed that it was important for the party to sympathise with the family, assuring them of its readiness to fully partake in the funeral process.

Zonal Organising Secretary, Lateef Ibirogba, noted that the deceased led an exemplary life, and so it was important to celebrate her memories for a life well spent.

“Mrs Nelson stood for everything that is good. We are at this level because of her contributions to the party and to Nigeria. We will forever miss her for giving the women a voice.

“She stood her ground to make sure our women got a voice. Today, the party has established that wherever and whenever you give two slots out, one must be a woman, that is because women like her fought for it. We will continue to miss her because she did her best for us,” Ibirogba stated.

Also, the lawmaker representing Ikeja II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adedamola Kasunmu, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the family had lost a great mother.

Kssunmu said, “We know that Nigeria lost a great woman who was more or less everything to almost everybody. I believe your kind words this afternoon will continue to strengthen us and make things better for us.”