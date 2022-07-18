.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The world commemorates African hero and former South African leader, Nelson Mandela International Day every July 18th to further press down the call to bring change, as well as inspire others to take action for a peaceful world.

As the world celebrates Mandela, it’s noteworthy to underscore the history, significance, themes of the Day, and keynote messages to take home from his life and virtues:

Significance of the Day

The Mandela’s World Commemorative Day is a remembrance of the first democratically elected President of South Africa and his long walk towards the liberation of Africa from the shackles of apartheid regime.

Today, the world is celebrating the legacy of Mandela for his role in promoting peace, upholding human rights, and harmony with nature and dignity while he was alive.

At the United Nations headquarters (UNHQ) in 1990, Mandela said, “Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal.”

The chief of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres while speaking at the UNHQ described Mandela as the “giant leader of our time.”

According to Guterress, Mandela displayed unparalleled courage that led to towering achievements.

He said, “A man of quiet dignity and deep humanity. Nelson Mandela was a healer of communities and a mentor to generations and moral compass.”

The UN head urged all to find inspiration in Mandel amid the world mired in war, emergencies confronted by racism, poverty, and inequalities.

Who was Nelson Mandela?

A human rights activist, lawyer, and international promoter of peace, Nelson Mandela was the first people’s leader of South Africa.

Born in the year 1918 on July 18, Mandel was the son of Chief Henry Mandela, otherwise known as Madiba for hailing from the clan of Tembu people.

Mandela, who was orphaned at an early age and claimed his chieftainship at an early age, joined the African National Congress and became the leader of the party’s Youth League.

A freedom fighter, Mandela’s tremendous contributions to humanity are globally acknowledged. The former South African leader was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1993. He died in 2013 at the age of 95.

Theme of 2022 Nelson Mandela International Day

The Nelson Mandela International Day 2022 is themed, “Do what you can with what you have and where you are.”

According to the United Nations, the theme draws significance given the geopolitical landscape in eastern Europe, as well as sporadic conflicts in the Horn of Africa, followed by the crisis in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and various other parts of the world.

The theme of last year was, “One Hand Can Feed Another.”

History of Nelson Mandela Commemorative Day

Nelson Mandela Day was founded in November 2009, after the UN General Assembly recognised the contributions of Mandela to peace and the fight for liberation of humanity.

The UNGA adopted the resolution outlining the values and dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution, race relations, promotion, protection of human rights, fight against poverty, among other virtues.

The Day is celebrated on the birthday of Mandela. The UNGA in 2014, introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize to honour the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to humanity.

Keynote messages on Nelson Mandela International Day

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

“It always seems impossible, until it is done.”

“Lead from the back – and let others believe they are in front.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”