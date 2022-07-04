By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The NorthEast Development Commission (NEDC) has inaugurated a programme to train over 100 Bauchi youths on waste management and wealth creation through waste recycling activities.

Speaking with journalists after the opening ceremony in Bauchi on Monday, the Lead Consultant for NEDC, Prof Ahmed Sabo said that the aim of the programme is to sensitise, educate and enlighten scavengers in the state on how to manage waste and create wealth for self-reliance

“We are training scavengers on how youths manage waste. Waste has become such a global challenge today, which is why the NEDC wants to sensitise, educate and enlighten scavengers that are already in this line of work so that they will have better knowledge on how to create wealth through their vocation.

“After the training, the participants are expected to have additional education to their practice and improve their income generation, and also learn modalities on how to involve others in it. They will learn how to be able to recycle waste to other useful products instead of piling up waste that can harm the environment.

“At the end of the event, every scavenger is expected to have safety kits to carry out their work. We were able to identify these scavengers from the information we got from the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and then invite them for this particular training.

“For this programme we have 100 scavenger and 50 trainers which makes it a total of 150 participants. But this will be expanded as time goes on to bring in as many players as possible to ensure that the aim of the initiative is realised,” he said.

On his part, the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Ibrahim Kabir assured NEDC that his agency will provide all the needed assistance to make the programme a success.