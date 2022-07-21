.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) is to provide ICT training to 10,000 youths annually in North East.

The Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali made this known on Thursday in Maiduguri at the presentation of certificates and starter packs to beneficiaries of the batch “C” ICT training programme.

Alkali said under the programme each of the six states in north east would have three training centres making a total of 18 centres for the training of youths in areas of graphic design and smart phone repairs among others.

Alkali said the development would go a long way in improving access to IT resources within north east and empower many youths to be self reliant.

Alkali who also presented modern equipments to the management of Borno Geographic Information Systems (BOGIS) at the occassion, said NEDC decided to present the state agency with the equipments inview of the critical role it is playing in handling land matters particularly at this period of post insurgency as displaced persons return to thier ancestral land.

The managing director also announced the approval of the construction of staff quarters for the newly established Federal Polytechnic Monguno and an engineering faculty complex in Borno State University by the commission.

He further said that in compliance with the directive of President Buhari for the opening up of Zabarmari axis of Jere LGA where some rice farmers were killed last year, the commission has approved some roads network in the area to ease agriculture activities and ease movement of goods and services.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr Nasir Gwarzo, lauded the ICT programme whic he said was a strategic approach in address current and future problems.

Gwarzo urged the beneficiaries of the training to make good use of the opportunity to empower themselves in e-businesses.

He cited a lady, one Fatima from Borno who he never met before but usually buy his cap from after seeing her products online.

Speaking at the occassion, Gov. Babagana Zulum represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Isa Marte, thanked the commission for its interventions in critical areas in Borno which he said was inline with the government 10-points agender, particularly in areas of security, food security, education, roads and health.

Some of the beneficiaries of the ICT training who spoke including Rebecca Musa, Adam Babagana and Musa Ibrahim, thanked Federal Government and NEDC for the programme whose benefit they said they have started enjoying.

The Thursday activities of the commission also include the handing over of instructional materials and food items to Command Science Secondary School, Auno and the inauguration of ICT centre in Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.