By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has on Wednesday presented certificates of graduation, starter packs and the sum of N25,000 each to 200 beneficiaries of it’s training in Gashua town of Yobe State.

This is sequel to addressing some of the major challenges associated with the post-insurgency situation, and ensure self-reliance and reduce unemployment menace in the region.

Just last Tuesday, NEDC commissioned 10,000 litres of hybrid solar boreholes at the newly established National Youth Service Corps, NYSC orientation camp in Potiskum town, even as it approved the sum of N500 million projects to be executed at the Yobe state University, YOSU.

In his address at the graduation ceremony, the Managing Director NEDC, Mohammed Alkali said that since the creation of the Commission, it has carried out series of interventions in the region.

According to him, 40% of the total population of the Northeast region are youths, therefore, it gingered the Commission to pay more emphasis on Youth development and entrepreneurship to enhance peaceful coexistence among the people.

“Firstly, the Youths are empowered to contribute in nation building that is how the idea of Information and Communication Technology, ICT centers came in. So far, we have graduated about 2,000 spread across 18 centers in the six North eastern states, which we expect the beneficiaries to be employers of labour.

Alkali further disclosed that the graduands will take home starter pack comprising of computer laptop, printers and other assorted accessories for GSM repairs with the sum of N25, 000 each.

On his part, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology, Professor Muhammad Munkaila said that the state government is giving greater priority to the education sector, “this prompted the declaration of a state of emergency on the education sector since Governor Buni came on board”.

He charged the NEDC Focal Person in Yobe, Professor Ali Abbas to closely track and monitor all the beneficiaries in order to stop them from disposing the items meant to improve their livelihood.

One of the beneficiaries, Hafsat Husseini expressed appreciation to the federal, state government and NEDC and other stakeholders for empowering the youth on self- reliance and entrepreneurship.

She assured judicious utilization of the items offered to her to give her means of livelihood.

Highlights of the occasion, were presentation of two buses to the University by the NEDC.

The MD also handed over the keys to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Gashua Professor Maimuna Waziri represented by a Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Adeloju Abiola Omoloji.

The team also inspected newly constructed Library, Mega School, Clinic and Auditorium in Gashua town.