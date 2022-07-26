.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

In its commitment to reposition states devastated by atrocities posed by Boko Haram terrorists for over a decade, the North East Development Commission, NEDC on Tuesday commissioned 10,000 litres of hybrid solar boreholes at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC orientation camp in Potiskum town, even as it approved N500 million projects to be executed at the Yobe state University, YSU.

North East Development Commission (NEDC) has reiterated that it would continue to rebuild institutions and enhance the capacity of vulnerable people across six states of the region.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali disclosed this to newsmen at the inauguration of the newly constructed Information, Communication and Technology, ICT Centre sited at Federal College of Education(Technical) Potiskum purposely to support self-reliance for the teeming youths.

He maintained that each of the ICT centres is to produce 600 graduates annually, adding that, the centre would explore the impact of modern technology and ICT on the teeming unemployed youths in the region.

“We have established and fully equipped 3 ICT centres for Yobe State including Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashu’a respectively. I believe this is a major step to ensure that our teeming unemployed youths are empowered. Each of these centres will graduate 600 youths annually. We are going to support them with the necessary tools required,” Alkali said.

The Commission equally approve the 250-seater lecture theatre at the Yobe State University (YSU).

The Managing Director also enjoined youths to apply for the scholarship programme launched recently to upset most of their academic cost.

“In order to address some of the challenges in the region, one of the ICT centres is situated here in Yobe State University, aside from this, we have approved construction of a 250 capacity lecture theatre which will cost about N500 million.

“This is because, the education sector is very important to us, and we have no option than to give it the much needed attention. We will continue to rebuild institutions and empower our people across this region,” Alkali said.

Alkali applauded the Yobe State Government, under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni for the unflinching support to NEDC, which according to him, geared towards the safety, livelihood and stability of the people who have been displaced by the insurgency.

In his remarks, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni who was represented by Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Muhammad Mukaila commended the commission for their giant strides in repositioning the education and other sectors in the region.

“These laudable projects speak for themselves, I commend you for the giant’s strides in the education, agriculture and human development sectors, as it have boosted on our economy.” He said.

Also, Vice Chancellor Yobe State University, Prof Mala Daura said, the intervention was apt and timely, as it would improve on the learning skills of the students.