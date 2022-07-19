By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

ALHAJI Ali Buba Ndume, the father of the former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South is dead.

In a statement made available to Journalists on Tuesday, Senator Ndume noted that his late father, an accomplished community leader, would be buried on Tuesday, (today), in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The statement read, “This is to regrettably announce the death of Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. He died this morning in Maiduguri.

“May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and comfort his family for this irreplaceable loss.

“The funeral prayer for the repose of the soul of late Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of senator Mohammed Ali Ndume is schedule to take place today by 4pm at Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume residence, Damboa road near NTA Maiduguri office.”

Meanwhile the Senate on Tuesday suspended legislative businesses and adjourned till Wednesday in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.

Idehen, until his death, was a member of the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate, upon resumption from its two-week recess, adjourned plenary till Wednesday, 20th July, to honour the deceased who passed on July 1, 2022, at the age of 52.

The motion for the upper chamber to adjourn plenary in accordance with its tradition, was moved by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North) and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT).

The Senate, also observed a minute silence to mourn the deceased before suspending plenary.

Tuesday’s brief session was presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central).