By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 22 blocks of heroin, with a street value of over N4.5 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who revealed this, yesterday, in Abuja, said the consignment, which was concealed in packs of baby food, weighed 23.55 kilograms.

He said the consignment came from Johannesburg, South Africa, on board a South African Airways flight last Wednesday.

Read Also: 29.4m Nigerians abuse drugs – NDLEA

This, he said, was a part of the consolidated cargo that arrived at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport.

He said: “After a series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment was Chike Eweni.

“Eweni who distributes the substance for his South Africa-based partner was arrested the following day at a logistics warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja.

“The suspect who hails from Anaocha LGA, Anambra, claimed, during a preliminary interview that he is also into fish farming.“

Babafemi said NDLEA officers at the airport had last Monday arrested a former driver with a public transport company, BRT, Muyiwa Bolujoko, for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine before the arrest of Eweni.

He said Bolujoko was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight, enroute Doha to Sharjah, with his trip, expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

He added that the 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State was placed under excretion observation after body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

He said: “While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions.

“He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called ‘Korope’ in Lagos to continue his transport business.”

Vanguard News