By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Institute for African Renaissance Studies and Realization, IARSR, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to legalise modular refineries in the country, saying that it will save cost for the country and boost revenue generation.

IARSR Director at Gregory University, Uturu, Yahaya Ndu, who made the appeal at a briefing in Abuja, said that engaging artisanal (illegal) oil refiners in the Niger Delta region and legalising their operations would be a win-win for the country.

According to him, some of the artisanal refiners have the capacity to produce chains of petroleum products and supply them both for consumption in the country and export across the globe.

“I call on the Nigerian government to get realistic and immediately put all necessary machinery in motion to legalise, standardise, regulate and monitor all so called illegal refineries in the country, a great majority of which are in the Niger Delta.

“How can we be destroying locally built mini-refineries that could, if encouraged, contribute in ameliorating the scarcity of petroleum products and creating gainful employment for our people? Does it make sense to do so while the country spends trillions subsidising refined petroleum products from abroad?’’ he queried.

He noted that years of government neglect of the Niger-Delta region with worsening unemployment situations gave rise to the flurry of illegal oil refining operations and the attendants risks associated with them.

“On 24th April, 2022 an explosion at one of these refineries killed over 100 people. On October 2021, a previous explosion killed 25 etc. not to mention the fact that illegal oil refineries discharge residue from the boiling crude into rivers, polluting wildlife habitat and water cycle etc.

“If the illegal refineries are legalised, standardised and monitored it could be a win-win situation for all,” Ndu said.