.

The Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC has flagged off the construction of the 15 kilometre Aushan -Ilekpi-Imoga road in the Akoko-Edo area of Edo State.

The project which is being executed by an indigenous company, Webster Global Ventures Limited would traverse the whole Imoga town and therefore increase economic activities in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the company, one of its Directors, James Okhakhu, said they would keep to the deadline for project execution.

“I can assure you that work will begin immediately on this road as soon as we finish the flag off. This project which will start from Imoga junction will run through to the end of the community”, he stated.

Mr Okhakhu who praised the community for being very receptive to the company, also hailed the federal lawmaker in the area, Peter Akpatason for showing great interest in the project.

Among dignitaries at the event were royal fathers from Imoga and Ibillo, Hon. Akpatason and other community leaders.