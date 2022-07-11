.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to heed the calls of many notable Niger Delta figures, who have appealed to him to constitute and inaugurate the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to disabuse the minds of the region that he has no respect for elders of the region.

The Mayor stated this in chat with newsmen in Abuja at heels of a critical stakeholders meeting held to review the socio-political and economic developments in the region in the past two years, after years of forensic investigation into the activities of the regional agency.

The Gbaregolor Ughelli South-born Mayor noted that the President has left himself open to accusations of having preferential treatments in favour of his geo-political organisation North East Development Commission, especially as the Senate had long time ago screened and approved the inauguration of the NDDC board.

Akpodoro, an ex-militant leader, who doubles as the national Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A added that inaugurating to the new board would put paid to insinuations that the President is ethnocentric in his decisions as he maintained that it won’t do his image any good if the Senate over rides the President on the inauguration of the of the Board.

He said, “On second thought, I blame the 9th Senate for alleged complicity in the attitude of the President,” adding that “if the Senate had not resorted to play politics and did the needful as it concerns the new board,” the President, he said, “wouldn’t have taken the entire Delta region for a ride for too long.”

“No wonder that many say Senator Lawan-led Senate had turned itself into the apron-string of the executive,” which he noted is why the legislative arm of the government has been unable to wield the big hammer against the President even when he chose to ride “roughshod” over the collective sensibilities of the Nigerian people by refusing to inaugurate a new board for the NDDC.

Pointedly, Mayor Akpodoro stated that the President should calm frayed nerves in the region by inaugurating the board and conclude his “unending probe into the activities of the body” noting that, “until same is done, the region may be sitting on the keg of gunpowder.”

He challenged the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to rise up, speak for his people and shed politics, adding that the lawmaker was part of the rot in the system occasioned by the disregard for the leaders of the region wondering why a board that has been screened by a constituted authority for three years now won’t be inaugurated and some persons are playing the ostrich because they are favoured by such poor attitude of the President.