Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NDC, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa would be bestowed an award by a diaspora movies producers group, Brimfaze and Abituns Global in Lagos on August 7.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by its convener, Afolabi Ajani.

The statement reads, ” Brimfaze and Abituns Global are private sector entrepreneurs actively involved in film production and Agricultural entrepreneurship in Nigeria, the master minds of these ventures are in diaspora, based in Houston, USA.

“Our driving force is the motivation to assist in development back home by investing in our people and our children for posterity.

Our organizations would be having a public presentation of some of our packaged farm produce and 3 of our movies would be premier on August 7th 2022 at the Presken Hotel and Suites Shonibare Westage Estate Maryland Lagos, starting from 1:00pm

The event will be chaired by Hon ABIKE DABIRI EREWA and she will be conferred with the GRAND PERFORMANCE award by our organizations at the event.

“Other dignitaries expected at the event are Engr Habu Ahmmed Gumel,FNSEV,past President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Past Present, Council for the Regulation of Engineering and President, National Olympic Committee, as Special Quest of Honour The Royal Father of the day is HRH,Oba Dr “Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan, the OSHINGIN II ,Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom Engr Mrs Mayen Adetiba is also expected to be the Mother of the day

“Many Nigerians in movie industry are also expected like Mr Adewale Adeoye (ELESHO ) Jumoke George amongst others.

“Other awardees are TVC Entertainment Desk, Channels Tv ,Senator ABIRU and some members of House of Representatives

Mr Babjide Otitoju will present a paper on EFFECTS OF NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA ON NIGERIA ECONOMY.”

