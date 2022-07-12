By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- THE sixth edition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board,NCDMB, Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition, is slated to officially commence nationwide on 18th July 2022.

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday, by Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, consultants to the NCDMB on the exercise, the theme for this year’s essay competition is “Nigerian and the Drive for Global Transformation to Clean Energy.”

It would be recall that, a second -year student of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Enomfon Akpan emerged winner of the 5th edition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition, and went home with the star prize of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) and a laptop at the award ceremony held in Yenagoa

Omorozi said: “The 2022 edition series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event is designed to promote.academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy to encourage the youths to build local capacities and competencies to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry.

“The 2022 edition will come to a close on the 7 of September witn an.award/prize giving ceremony in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The star prize is N1,000,000.00 for the best essay and all top ten finalists will win cash prizes and a laptop each.

“The NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition is open to only first and second year students in public and privately owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Eligible students are advised to log on to the program

website www.ncdmbessay.com to enter for the academic exercise beginning from the commencement date.”