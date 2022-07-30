By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), yesterday, expressed worries over theft and vandalisation of telecommunication infrastructures across the nation.

NCC said security agencies can not be at all sites of the telecommunication infrastructures, hence, the need for stakeholders and consumers to protect them.

Speaking in Ibadan at the Village Square Dialogue, a telecom consumer outreach programme at the grassroots by NCC, chairman of the commission, Prof Adeolu Akande, emphasised on the need to protect telecommunication infrastructure, adding that without telecom infrastructure, communication with families in long distances as well banking, finance, education, and entertainment would be hindered.

He noted that the event was one of the programmes designed to engage stakeholders in the sector, adding that decision to hold the event in Ibadan was borne out of pride of the town being the pacesetter state and most populous in black Africa.

“We are here in Ibadan to discuss one of the most important issue affecting protection of telecom infrastructures, telecom infrastructures are important, and we must ensure we take it as critical national infrastructure.”

“We need cooperation of members of the public and consumers to protect the infrastructures, we are doing this across the country to seeks support of Nigerians and telecom service provider.”

The NCC Director of Consumers Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen in his remark, noted that one of the mandate of the Bureau was to protect, inform and educate the consumers on the needs to guide and protect communication infrastructures.

He, however, said protection of public infrastructure is a collective efforts and not only meant for NCC.

“Let’s all work together to ensure that the infrastructure is protected for better and quality delivery.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, thanked NCC for effective regulation of communication sectors in Nigeria.

He also thanked the NCC chairman for counting Ibadan worthy for the sensitisation programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Chief Ademola Odunade, described the event as a welcome development, urging people to cooperate with NCC towards securing telecommunication gadgets in the country.

