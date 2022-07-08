.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has canvassed support for the emergence of Chief Joe Gadzama as the next president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, on Thursday.

He said that Gadzama, who is the lead counsel in CAN’s suit against the Corporate Affairs Commission seeking the exemption of churches from the controversial sections of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, had rendered unequivocal services to the apex Christian body in Nigeria.

While stating that the time has come for CAN to reciprocate his gestures, Ayokunle directed the General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, to urge the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) to adopt Gadzama as their candidate for the NBA presidency.

The statement, therefore, quoted Daramola as saying in a letter to CLASFON, “He (Gadzama) has solicited for CAN’s support and we have accepted and adopted him as the candidate for the election.

“We hereby request you to adopt him as your candidate as well. You may recall that, Joe Gadzama is that one man that has rendered unequivocal services to the Christian body in Nigeria and the time has come for us to reciprocate this gesture of his.”