By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has denied endorsing Chief Joe Gadzama’s bid to become the next president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

This is coming on the heels of a viral letter by the General Secretary of CAN, Barr. Joseph Daramola, to the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) urging the body to direct its member to adopt Gadzama for the NBA position.

However, CAN denied endorsing him or any candidate in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Media Assistant to the CAN President, titled, ‘NBA: We did not endorse Gadzama’, on Saturday.

The umbrella Christian body in Nigeria pointed out that its position of neutrality in the NBA Election coming up next month has not changed.

CAN also stated that it has, therefore, washed its hands off of such an endorsement as interpreted from Daramola’s letter to CLASFON which was dated July 7th, 2022.

“We never took any decision to back any candidate. We have no preferred candidate. All we can do is to pray for the best of the three candidates, who will use the position to serve God and humanity to emerge,” the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The controversy arose when Gadzama paid a courtesy call on the CAN leadership at the last NEC meeting held in Ibadan where he solicited for their prayers and moral support for the election.