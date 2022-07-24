.

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy has released list of successful candidates for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School NNBTS Batch 33 Recruitment Exercise, held on March 12,2022 at different centres across the country.

Successful candidates according to a statement issued by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo,

are to report for training at the NNBTS, Onne, Rivers State on Saturday August 6,2022 .

Signed by the Director of Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the statement , threathened that candidates who fail to report by Wednesday August 10, 2022 would not be accepted for training.

It further urged candidates to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates and other detailed information.

It said ” additionally, the general public is requested to disregard several speculatory and mischievous information trending on social media and some online platforms with respect to recruitment or enlistment exercise of the Nigerian Navy