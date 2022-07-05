.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Navy has disclosed that efforts are ongoing to ensure that one of its personnel, Able Seaman Musa Lawal who was abducted by suspected in the Wada Post Flood Housing Estate Area of Lokoja, in Kogi State, is rescued, even as Vanguard was told that the sum of N3million demanded as ransom for release of the personnel, has been negotiated downwards to N1million.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan who confirmed the development, noted that the Able Seaman was abducted at his private home located at Wada Post Flood Housing Estate, in Ajaokuta Area of Kogi state in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Some masked unidentified gun men forcefully gained entrance into his house and abducted him. Thereafter they contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N3million. The wife has been pleading with them and they have reduced the ransom to N1million”, he said.

The Naval Spokesman disclosed that Able Seaman Lawal is a personnel working in the Administration Branch at Naval headquarters pointing out that he was on official leave before the incident happened.

Furthermore, Commodore Vaughan said the Nigerian Navy Base, NNS Luggard is working with the Nigerian Police in Lokoja to ensure the safe rescue of the Rating.

However, Vanguard gathered that the senior non-commissioned officer was said to be living a high handed lifestyle in the community and having issues with several persons, even up to the extent of engaging in scuffles with some people of the communities.

This is contrary to advises and admonitions by authorities of the Navy who had at several for a warned personnel not living in the barracks to be mindful of their conduct and relationships, especially at these times of insecurity and other challenges confronting the nation.