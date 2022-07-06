Hosts of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) Delta State this evening unveiled Ugo as the official Mascot of the biennial event amid pomp and pageantry.

Also unveiled inside the State Government House in Asaba are the logo and medals of the event to be held between November 2 and 15, 2022.

Host Governor Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa led in attendance other top sporting personalities to the epoch event including Minister of Youth and Sports Development Hon. Sunday Dare, NOC President Eng. Habul Gumel, former Delta State Commissioner and President Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Chief Solomon Ogba as well as members of the state executive and other top government officials.

In his opening remarks, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman, Chief Patrick Ukah who also doubles as the Secretary to the State Government, noted that unveiling of both the mascot and logo of Delta 2022, shows the readiness of the state towards hosting a successful event in November.

Tagged ‘Uniting Nigeria, inspiring a new generation’, Ukah said Delta 2022 would go down in history as the best organized and economic viable with the array of sponsors that has already aligned with the event.

Sports Minister eulogized Governor Okowa for his unqualified support for sport over the years, adding ‘ Nigeria is finished should Delta State be taken out of her sporting equation.’

Dare said Delta has done so well for Nigerian sport over the years and hopefully the state would be at the ready to host the next edition of what he called Nigeria’s Mini- Olympics.

Okowa, said the state is happy to bring home the sporting extravaganza it has dominated over the years.

” Of course, we want competitors but we are sure of winning even here at home. We are going to put in our best, and at the end, we would show that truly, ‘Delta no dey Carry Last.