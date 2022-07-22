.

By Biodun Busari

Rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has said his counterpart of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was part of the former President Goodluck Jonathan-led administration that could not solve electricity problems.

Sowore made the criticism on Thursday when Obi lamented the collapse of the national grid which had thrown the country into darkness, asking if the former Anambra governor learnt anything from his recent trip to Egypt.

Obi, on his verified Twitter account said: “Reports that the national power grid has collapsed for the 6th time in 7 months is alarming. Once again, many Nigerians have been left grope around in darkness without electricity.

“Such negative parameters are not only benchmarks for governance failure but a compelling catalyst for leadership change.

“Government must live up to its statutory responsibilities to avert socio-economic incidents that induce extreme shock and stress on the national population.”

Reacting to Obi’s tweets, Sowore said: “What a puerile response! @PeterObi served as an adviser to @GEJonathan @OfficialPDPNig government and the electricity situation didn’t improve, recently you travelled to Egypt to “learn” how their electricity works. Didn’t you learn anything? Why pretending that you just found out now?”

In a similar development, Sowore, a staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on Wednesday, reproved former vice president and the standard bearer of PDP, Atiku Abubakar for complaining over the nation’s blackout.

Sowore said Atiku was the VP when his principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo budgeted $16 billion to revive power but with nothing to write home about.

On his verified Twitter handle, Atiku said: “I am reliably informed that there was a total National Grid Collapse at precisely 12:23pm today. This is one collapse too many. It is the 6th time this is happening this year alone.”

Sowore, criticising Atiku’s post, said: “The National Electrical grid collapse started when you and Obasanjo invested $16 billion to procure darkness for Nigeria, the @MBuhari regime came to gazette grid collapse as a law. Alhaji @atiku, don’t pretend that you care about the National Grid!”