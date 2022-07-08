By Yinka Kolawole

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has concluded plans to host its inaugural Youth Empowerment Conference in Abuja on July 21, 2022, with the aim to empower Nigeria-based young entrepreneurs, aged 15 to 29 years, operating within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystem.

NASME is Nigeria’s main Business Membership Organisation (BMO) that coordinates and fosters promotion of MSMEs in the country.

At a media briefing to announce the event in Lagos, NASME President, Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, said that the highlight of the event is the NASME National Youth Enterprise Challenge (NYEC) designed to address the challenges of poor access to finance and technical support which are the topmost constraints to upscaling for most young entrepreneurs.

Yerima who was represented by NASME’s Zonal Vice President, North Central, Prince Tajudeen Ajisefini, said under the NYEC, a portal has been opened on July 5, 2022 for applications from the 36 States and FCT, from where 10 entrepreneurs will be selected who will then go into boot camp and pruned down to 5, out of which three final winners will eventually be selected for pitch competition.

He added that a total of N2.25 million will be given out as cash grants at the conference, with the top three young entrepreneurs awarded cash of N1 million; N750,000; and N500,000, respectively. This is in addition to getting business development support for bankable business plans, and becoming NASME Youth Ambassadors with one year free membership subscription to the association. The application closes on July 11, 2022.

According to him, the conference is aimed at providing an interactive forum for dialogue between young entrepreneurs and policy makers as well as development organizations. “The main objectives of the conference are: To create a conducive platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their abilities”, he stated.